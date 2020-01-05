Iran summons Swiss envoy over Trump’s remarks – TV

Iran summoned the Swiss envoy representing U.S. interests in Tehran on Sunday to protest against President Donald Trump saying Washington would target Iranian sites if Tehran attacks Americans or U.S. assets in retaliation to the killing of military commander Qassem Soleimani.
