Iran summons UAE envoy to complain about U.S. drone launch: Fars

Iran’s foreign ministry summoned a United Arab Emirates envoy to complain about the UAE allowing a U.S. drone shot down on Thursday to be launched from a U.S. military base on its territory, the Fars news agency reported.
