Iran summons UK envoy over his attendance at ‘illegal’ rally

Iran summoned the UK envoy on Sunday to complain about his attendance at an “illegal” rally in Tehran to commemorate those killed in a Ukrainian airliner mistakingly downed by the country’s military forces, Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website reported.
