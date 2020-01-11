Iran Supreme Leader called for public statement on accidental shooting down of Ukrainian airliner: Fars

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the top authority in the Islamic Republic, was informed about the accidental shooting down of the Ukrainian airliner on Friday and said information should be publicly announced after a meeting of Iran’s top security body, the semi-official Fars news agency said in a tweet.
