Iran, Syria to continue attacking ‘terrorists’ in Damascus suburbs: agency

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran and Syria will continue attacks on Damascus suburbs held by “terrorists”, but elsewhere respect a U.N. resolution demanding a 30-day truce across Syria to allow aid access and medical evacuation, the Iranian military chief of staff was quoted as saying on Sunday.
