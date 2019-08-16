Iran tanker can leave when ready, U.S. legal block still looms: Gibraltar

An Iranian tanker detained in Gibraltar for breaching EU sanctions could be allowed to leave on Friday, though a last minute U.S. legal bid to halt it could yet end up back in court, the territory’s first minister said.
