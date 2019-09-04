Iran to return to nuclear deal only under oil credit line: Fars

A senior Iranian official confirmed on Wednesday that Tehran would return to its nuclear deal commitment only if it got $15 billion for oil sales over four months, as stipulated in a draft French plan to salvage the accord, the Fars news agency said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- How Italy’s ‘Captain’ Salvini steered his ship onto the rocks - September 4, 2019
- Asia stocks track Chinese gains, pound finds a floor - September 4, 2019
- Two hospitalized in Hong Kong after police clash with protesters - September 4, 2019