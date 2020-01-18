Iran said on Saturday it was sending to Ukraine the black boxes from a Ukrainian passenger plane that the Iranian military shot down this month, an accident that sparked unrest at home and added to pressure on Tehran from abroad.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump gives dramatic account of Soleimani’s last minutes before death: CNN - January 18, 2020
- Iran to send black boxes of downed Ukrainian plane to Ukraine - January 18, 2020
- U.N. envoy hopes for, but cannot predict, speedy reopening of Libya oil ports - January 18, 2020