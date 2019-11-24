Iran vice-president warns of consequences if regional states are involved in unrest

Iranian Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri on Saturday warned regional countries of unspecified dire consequences if it is proven that they meddled to stoke unrest in Iran, the semi-official news agency Fars reported.
