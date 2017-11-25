Iran warns it would increase missile range if threatened by Europe

LONDON (Reuters) – The deputy head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned Europe that if it threatens Tehran, the Guards will increase the range of missiles to above 2,000 kilometers, the Fars news agency reported on Saturday.
