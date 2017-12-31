Iran warns protesters against pursuing bold challenge to leadership

LONDON (Reuters) – Iran warned of a tough crackdown on Sunday against demonstrators who pose one of the most audacious challenges to its clerical leadership since nationwide pro-reform unrest jolted the Islamist theocracy in 2009.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Colorado deputy sheriff killed in domestic dispute call, suspect shot - December 31, 2017
- Iran protesters rally again, defying warning of crackdown - December 31, 2017
- Pope, in year-end message, says 2017 was marred by war and lies - December 31, 2017