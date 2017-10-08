Iran warns U.S. against designating Guards a terrorist group

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran will consider the U.S. army equivalent to the Islamic State militant group if Washington designates its Revolutionary Guards Corps a terrorist group, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported the Guards’ commander as saying on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iran warns U.S. against imposing further sanctions - October 8, 2017
- Turkish military vehicles enter Syria’s Idlib: sources - October 8, 2017
- Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions - October 8, 2017