Iran has warned the United States against any new attempt to seize an Iranian oil tanker in open seas after it left Gibraltar, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on state television on Monday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iran warns U.S. against seizing released Iranian oil tanker - August 19, 2019
- Asia stocks advance as China’s rates tweak improves investor mood - August 19, 2019
- Iranian tanker caught in a standoff with the West heads to Greece, shipping data shows - August 19, 2019