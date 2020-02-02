Iran welcomes election of Allawi as Iraq prime minister: Iran foreign ministry

Iran welcomes Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi’s election as prime minister of Iraq, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday, according to the official IRNA new agency.
