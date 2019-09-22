Iran will not allow anyone to violate its borders: Iran president

Iran will not allow anyone to violate its borders, President Hassan Rouhani said in Tehran on Sunday at a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the start of the Islamic Republic’s 1980-1988 war with Iraq.
