Iran will not wage war against any nation, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, a day after the United States announced the deployment of more troops to the Middle East amid rising tensions between Tehran and Washington.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iran will not wage war against any nation: Iranian president - June 18, 2019
- Don’t open ‘Pandora’s Box’ in Middle East, China warns - June 18, 2019
- Jury chosen for Navy SEAL’s war crimes trial, opening arguments on Tuesday - June 18, 2019