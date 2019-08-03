Iran will take ‘third step’ to reduce commitments to nuclear deal: Iran foreign minister

Iran will take a third step to reduce its commitments to a landmark 2015 nuclear deal within the framework of the pact, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Saturday, according to parliamentary news agency ICANA.
