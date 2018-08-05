IranAir gets five more ATR regional planes before sanctions

IranAir took delivery of five more ATR turboprop aircraft, Iranian state media said on Sunday, shortly before Washington imposes new sanctions on Iran after exiting a nuclear pact between Tehran and major world powers.
