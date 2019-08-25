Iranian, French foreign ministers in talks in Biarritz

Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is in talks with his French counterpart on the sidelines of a G7 leaders’ summit to discuss what conditions would de-escalate tensions between Washington and Tehran, a French presidency official said.
