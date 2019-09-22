Stena Impero, the British-flagged tanker detained by Iran on July 19, will be released soon, an Iranian maritime official said on Sunday, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Schiff says Trump’s Ukraine call could justify impeachment - September 22, 2019
- Iranian maritime official says UK tanker Stena Impero to be released soon: Fars news - September 22, 2019
- Vivendi set to widen legal battle against Mediaset beyond Italy: sources - September 22, 2019