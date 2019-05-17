Iranian missiles can hit U.S. ships in Gulf: Guards

A deputy head of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards said short-range Iranian missiles could reach U.S. warships in the Gulf, and the United States could not afford a new war, the semi-official news agency Fars reported on Friday.
