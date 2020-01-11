Iranian protesters demand that Khamenei quit over plane downing: video on Twitter

A group of Iranian protesters demanded Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei step down on Saturday after Tehran said that its military had mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian plane, killing all 176 people on board.
