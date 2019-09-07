Iranian tanker Adrian Darya 1 photographed off Syrian port Tartus: U.S. satellite firm

The Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1 at the center of a dispute between Tehran and Western powers, which went dark off Syria earlier in the week, has been photographed by satellite off the Syrian port of Tartus, Maxar Technologies Inc., a U.S. space technology company said on Saturday.
