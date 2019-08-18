Iranian tanker expected to leave Gibraltar late Sunday: Iran’s envoy to UK

The Iranian tanker caught in a stand-off between Tehran and the West is expected to leave Gibraltar on Sunday night, Iran’s ambassador to Britain said, hours after the British territory rejected a U.S. request to detain the vessel further.
