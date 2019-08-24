Iranian tanker switches destination, heads to Turkey: ship-tracking data

An Iranian tanker at the center of a confrontation between Washington and Tehran has switched destination and is now heading to Turkey instead of southern Greece, data from real-time ship tracking website MarineTraffic showed on Saturday.
