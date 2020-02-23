Iran’s enemies tried to use coronavirus to impact vote: Khamenei

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday Iran’s enemies tried to put people off voting in Friday’s parliamentary election by exaggerating the threat of the new coronavirus but that participation had been good.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Italy races to contain coronavirus outbreak as cases rise over 100 - February 23, 2020
- China still in crucial stage of coronavirus battle, says Xi - February 23, 2020
- Third death from Japan cruise ship as health minister vows to set virus strategy - February 23, 2020