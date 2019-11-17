Iran’s Khamenei backs gasoline price hike, blames ‘sabotage’ for unrest

Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday backed the sharp gasoline price rises that have sparked country-wide protests, which he blamed on the Islamic Republic’s opponents and “sabotage” by foreign foes.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Trump hails ‘cash’ to farmers, U.S. aid in China trade war - November 17, 2019
- Hong Kong police threaten to use live bullets if ‘rioters’ use lethal weapons - November 17, 2019
- Trump tweets at North Korea’s Kim, tells him to ‘get the deal done’ - November 17, 2019