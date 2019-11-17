Iran’s Khamenei blames enemies for ‘sabotage’ in gasoline price protests

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday backed gasoline price increases that have sparked protests across Iran, blaming opponents of the Islamic Republic and foreign enemies for “sabotage”, state television reported.
