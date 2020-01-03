Iran’s Khamenei says anti-U.S. resistance to increase after Soleimani death: TV

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Friday the assassination of Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani would double the motivation of the resistance against the United States and Israel, state television reported.
