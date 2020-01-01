Iran’s Khamenei strongly condemns U.S. attacks in Iraq – TV

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei strongly condemned U.S. attacks on Iran-allied militia group in Iraq, Iranian state TV reported on Wednesday, blaming the United States for the violence in the neighbouring country.
