Iran’s leader Khamenei says Tehran is not a threat to any country: TV

Iran is not posing any threat to other countries, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday, according to State TV, adding that Tehran was determined to guarantee its own security.
