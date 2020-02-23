Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday Iran’s enemies tried to put people off voting in Friday’s parliamentary election by exaggerating the threat of the new coronavirus but that participation had been good.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Italy coronavirus cases rise to more than 100: Lombardy head - February 23, 2020
- Iran’s leader says enemies tried to use coronavirus to impact vote - February 23, 2020
- Pope appears to give thumbs down to Trump’s Mideast peace plan - February 23, 2020