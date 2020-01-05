Iran’s missile forces at heightened state of alert: U.S. official

The United States has detected a heightened state of alert by Iran’s missile forces across the country, a U.S. official told Reuters on Sunday, adding it was unclear whether the higher readiness level was defensive in nature or not.
