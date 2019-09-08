Iran’s nuclear chief: EU has failed to fulfill 2015 deal commitments

Iran’s nuclear chief said on Sunday the European parties to the 2015 nuclear deal have failed to fulfill their commitments under the pact, a day after Tehran announced further breaches of limits on its nuclear activity set by the pact.
