Iran’s Quds force chief Soleimani says ‘insane operations’ are Israel’s last struggles: tweet

The chief of Iran’s Quds force, Qassem Soleimani, reacting to an Israeli air strike in Syria and the crash of two Israeli drones in a Beirut suburb, tweeted on Sunday that “these were the last struggles” of Israel.
