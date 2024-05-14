Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says Israel must be brought to justice for “usurpation and oppression” of the Palestinian territories, if not there won’t be a guarantee that others would not do the same in other lands.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- Iran’s Raisi says Israel must be brought to justice for ‘usurpation’ of Palestinian territories - May 14, 2024
- About 1 in 4 US adults 50 and older who aren’t yet retired expect to never retire, AARP study finds - May 14, 2024
- Texas Instruments, Mattel rise; General Dynamics, Teledyne fall, Wednesday, 4/24/2024 - May 14, 2024