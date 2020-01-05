Iran’s retaliation for Soleimani death to include Haifa, Israeli military centers: ex-commander

A former chief of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday the Israeli city of Haifa and Israeli military centers would be included in Tehran’s retaliation over the killing of Iran’s pre-eminent military commander Qassem Soleimani.
