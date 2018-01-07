Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says unrest fomented by foreign enemies defeated

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday the country’s people and security forces had defeated unrest fomented by foreign enemies — including the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia — and opposition groups, according to a statement on its Sepahnews website.
