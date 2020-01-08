Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirm rocket attack on U.S. forces in Iraq

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps confirmed on Wednesday that it fired rockets at a U.S. air base in Iraq in revenge for the killing of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, according to a statement.
