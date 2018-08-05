Iran’s Revolutionary Guards says it held war games in Gulf

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards confirmed on Sunday it had held war games in the Gulf over the past several days, saying they were aimed at “confronting possible threats” by enemies, the state news state news agency IRNA reported.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Explainer: Key U.S. election matchups at stake in final big nominating contests - August 5, 2018
- Hardline U.S. ‘gundamentalists’ pressure NRA from within - August 5, 2018
- Hurricane Hector closing in on Hawaii and volcano - August 5, 2018