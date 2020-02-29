Iran’s Rouhani says innocent people in Syria’s Idlib should be protected: TV

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told his Turkish counterpart on Saturday that innocent people should be protected in Syria’s northwest province, as tensions rose between Moscow and Ankara over the fighting there.
