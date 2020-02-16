Iran will never hold talks with its longtime foe, the United States, under pressure, President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised news conference on Sunday, adding that Tehran’s help was essential to establish security in the Middle East.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iran’s Rouhani says Tehran will never yield to U.S. pressure for talks - February 16, 2020
- Virus spreads on ship in Japan, American passengers set to disembark - February 16, 2020
- Taiwan’s confirms first coronavirus death on island, cases at 20 - February 16, 2020