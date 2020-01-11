Iran’s Rouhani speaks to Canadian PM, promises further investigation into crash

President Hassan Rouhani, during a telephone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday, promised further investigation into the downing of an Ukrainian passenger plane, state news agency IRNA reported.
