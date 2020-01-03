Iran’s top security body to discuss ‘criminal’ attack that killed Soleimani: spokesman

Iran’s top security body will meet on Friday to discuss the “criminal” attack that killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, its spokesman was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency.
