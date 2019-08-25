Iran’s Zarif leaves G7 talks, unclear if progress made to ease tensions

Iran’s foreign minister made a flying visit for talks with host France at the G7 summit on Sunday, as Paris ramped up efforts to ease tensions between Tehran and Washington, a dramatic diplomatic move that the White House said had surprised them.
