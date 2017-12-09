Iraq declares final victory over Islamic State

BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared final victory over Islamic State on Saturday after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Palestinians to snub Pence during visit over Jerusalem move - December 9, 2017
- Ukrainian author of Manafort op-ed says sought input to avoid errors - December 9, 2017
- Strong winds pose fresh threat in California wildfires - December 9, 2017