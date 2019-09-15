Iraq denies its territory was used to launch attack on Saudi oil facilities: statement

Iraq denied on Sunday that its territory had been used to carry out attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, referring to an incident that knocked out more that half the Kingdom’s output.
