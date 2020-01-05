Iraq parliament to convene amid calls to expel U.S. troops

Iraq’s parliament is set to convene an extraordinary session on Sunday where lawmakers told Reuters they would push for a vote on a resolution requiring the government to request the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq.
