Protesters blocked roads with burning tyres in southern Iraq and clashed with police in Baghdad on Wednesday, aiming to disrupt the economy and jolt complacent authorities into meeting their demands for an overhaul of corrupt governance.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iraq protesters block roads to raise pressure for sweeping reform - November 27, 2019
- Labour’s Corbyn accuses Conservatives of offering up UK health service in U.S. talks - November 27, 2019
- Protests put Colombia’s Duque in the hotseat on tax reform - November 27, 2019