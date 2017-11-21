ERBIL/BAGHDAD (Reuters) – Iraqi authorities have moved hundreds of foreign wives and children of suspected Islamic State militants from a detention center in northern Iraq to Baghdad, citing security concerns and the difficulties of keeping them in a remote location.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iraq relocates hundreds of foreign wives and children of suspected Islamic State militants to Baghdad - November 21, 2017
- Apple removes several apps, including Skype, in China - November 21, 2017
- Russia’s Putin hosts Assad in fresh drive for Syria peace deal - November 21, 2017